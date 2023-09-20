Rihanna and ASAP Rocky debuted their baby son in a family photoshoot giving the world a glimpse of their bundle of joy, Riot Rose, but fans are asking if the singer had a girl as many appear to be confused about the baby’s gender.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have got their hands full being hands-on parents to both kids. Their first son, RZA Athens Mayers, was born in 2021 and the couple welcomed Riot Rose Mayers in August this year. If reports were to be true, multiple sources have confirmed Rihanna’s second child is a baby boy, but fans are still confused for more than one reason.

Is Riot Rose a girl?

No, Riot Rose isn’t a girl. Rihanna and ASAP’s second child is also a son, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The Blast was the first to report that Rihanna and ASAP had already picked a name for their second son and the outlet claims it has obtained the baby’s official birth certificate. Moreover, the document has “Male” written under the column dedicated to the gender of the baby.

The alleged birth certificate shows the celebrity couple’s second son’s name to be Riot Rose Mayers, where the last name is taken from ASAP’s legal name.

It seems as if a part of the confusion about the baby’s gender among the ill-informed fans stems from the name, Riot Rose, as its meaning hasn’t been revealed and fans are of the opinion that it passes off a “girl’s name”, although Rihanna has been a strong advocate of gender-fluidity and the name given to her second son has nothing to do with his gender, clearly.

Confusion around Rihanna’s second baby’s gender explained

Several fans took to social media to confirm Riot’s gender after seeing him clad in a pink onesie.

In the recent family pictures revealing Riot for the first time, Rihanna and ASAP’s second son is wearing a pink outfit, while RZA is dressed in a multicolored sweatshirt and jeans. So some fans couldn’t help but wonder if Riot is a girl, but the singer has been vocal about her taste in gender-defying style.

In a conversation with British Vogue after the birth of her first son, Rihanna expressed her desire to dress RZA up in floral prints and patterns.

“One of my favorite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky’s,” the singer said before adding: “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.”

Fans react to ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s family pictures

Fans couldn’t be more thrilled to officially meet the new addition to Rihanna and ASAP’s family.

