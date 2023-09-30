Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news

Scotland take on Romania on Saturday looking to set up a tilt at a quarter-final spot in their final Rugby World Cup pool game against Ireland.

Gregor Townsend’s side currently sit third in Pool B on five points, and the expectation will be to take a bonus point victory against a Romanian side in real strife.

The Oaks are currently bottom of Pool B on zero points following an 82-8 loss to Ireland and a 76-0 thrashing by South Africa, and have a lost another couple of key players ahead of their third game.

With points difference potentially crucial in a three-way fight for a last eight spot, Scotland will be seeking a significant win of their own.

When is Scotland vs Romania?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST on Saturday 30th September at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also watch the match for free online on ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Gregor Townsend has made 13 changes to his side to face Romania from the side that beat Tonga 45-17 in the previous round. Chris Harris and Kyle Steyn are the only starting returnees. Lock Grant Gilchrist is named as captain due to Jamie Ritchie’s failed head injury assessment and will start in the second row alongside Sam Skinner, who came off the bench last weekend against Tonga.

Centre Harris and openside flanker Hamish Watson have been named as vice-captains. Watson is joined by blindside flanker Luke Crosbie and number eight Matt Fagerson, while the front row is made up of Jamie Bhatti at loosehead prop, Ewan Ashman at hooker, and Javan Sebastian makes his RWC debut and first test start at tighthead. Harris will partner with Cameron Redpath in the midfield with the wings strengthened by Darcy Graham and Steyn, and Ollie Smith at fullback.

Ben Healy starts at fly-half and Ali Price is named at scrum-half.Uncapped hooker Johnny Matthews is in line to make his Scotland debut from the bench after being called into the squad as a replacement for Stuart McInally who has left the squad due to a neck injury. He’s joined on the bench by Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, and Huw Jones.Alongside Sebastian, four other players make their first appearance at RWC2023 (Bhatti, Crosbie, Watson and Healy).

Just five of the Romania side that began against South Africa start again in Lille. To underline the problems that head coach Eugen Apjok is facing, regular scrum half Alin Conache is pressed into fly half duties after the tournament-ending injury to Hinckley Vaovasa, himself normally a full back but occupying the ten shirt at this World Cup.

Gabriel Pop and Taylor Gontineac have been replaced in Apjok’s 33, too, leading to changes elswhere. Tongan-born wings Taliauli Sikuea and Sioeli Lama are set for their first World Cup involvements in the back three, though Florin Surugiu ensures some experience remains in the 23 – the replacement scrum half will be 39 in December.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: Jamie Bhatti, Ewan Ashman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (captain), Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson (vc), Matt Fagerson; Ali Price, Ben Healy; Kyle Steyn, Cameron Redpath, Chris Harris, Darcy Graham; Ollie Smith.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones.

Romania XV: Alexandru Savin, Robert Irimescu, Gheorghe Gajion; Adrian Motoc, Stefan Iancu; Florian Rosu, Dragos Ser, Cristian Chirica (captain); Gabriel Rupanu, Alin Conache; Taliauli Sikuea, Fonovai Tangimana, Jason Tomane, Sioeli Lama; Marius Simionescu.

Replacements: Florin Bardasu, Iulian Hartig, Costel Burtila, Marius Iftimiciuc, Damian Stratila; Florin Surugiu, Tudor Boldor, Nicholas Onutu.

Odds

Scotland win 1/1000

Draw 66/1

Romania win 80/1

Prediction

It could be a tough evening for Romania, already struggling at this tournament and now without a couple of their best tournament performers. Scotland 76-8 Romania.