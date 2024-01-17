Those who are looking forward to Coachella 2024 are anxious to know whether or not Hatsune Miku, a Vocaloid software presented as an anthropomorphic 16-year-old girl with long turquoise twin tails, is performing at the festival, slated to take place between April 12 to April 21, 2024. Here is all you need to know.

Is Hatsune Miku playing at Coachella 2024?

Yes, Hatsune Miku will be playing at Coachella 2024.

Hatsune Miku’s arrival is highly anticipated by many avid singers and fans as it was originally announced by Crunchyroll that she would be making an appearance at the 2020 Coachella Festival, which was ultimately canceled due to the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Miku will make her appearance at the Coachella 2024 festival during the two Saturdays of the Coachella event: April 13th and April 20th.

Miku will not be the only Japanese artist to be featured in the event as she will also be joined by fellow Vocaloid Japanese artist YOASOBI, comprised of producer Ayase and singer-songwriter Ikura, who will play on Fridays April 12th and April 19th and Atarashi Gakko!, a girl music group who will play on Sundays April 14th and April 21st.

However, if you happen to miss Coachella and Hatsune Miku’s performance, do not worry as she will also undertake a 10th Anniversary Tour later in April and May for MIKU EXPO 2024, scheduled to take place between April 4, 2024, and May 21, 2024.

How is Hatsune Miku appearing at Coachella 2024?

Hatsune Miku is created via the use of the Pepper’s Ghost illusion technique. This technique is used to make 3D holographic-like images (not holograms themselves) via a specially designed stage setup with angle glass or transparent film to reflect the illusion of the performer on stage.

In entertainment elsewhere, here is our interview with Letterkenny’s Michelle Mylett and Dylan Playfair about the final season of the series. Also, here is our review of The Last of Us Part II Remastered.