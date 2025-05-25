



While Memorial Day honors fallen American soldiers and is a federal holiday, it’s not a day when every business closes.

Americans have a three-day weekend due to the Monday holiday, and many businesses open their doors to capitalize on that. It’s hard to know if opening your store or restaurant is disrespectful, and many companies do open.

Related: Why tariffs may ruin an American tradition

Many retailers and fast-food chains do open but deviate from their regular store hours or completely close for the day to allow employees to spend time with their families, observe the day, or get an extra day off.

Like Memorial Day, consuming fast food has become an American tradition that many follow by visiting their local fast-food chain at least once every few days.

Nothing is worse than having a massive craving for fast food and heading all the way to your favorite location, only to find out it is closed for the day.

Taco Bell Memorial Day Hours

In addition to attending ceremonies, parades, and events, many people organize barbecues to celebrate and kick-start the unofficial first day of summer on a good note, which is always a great excuse to spend time with family and friends.

Although fun, organizing and preparing food for all guests can be challenging, especially when cooking is not one’s greatest skill.

Related: Taco Bell takes its Mexican menu somewhere unexpected

However, for those who don’t want to spend the entire morning cooking, fast food is a great and quick option for feeding a big crowd. After all, the U.S. is known as the fast food expert.

More Retail News:

Starbucks faces huge new rival

Another fast-food burger chain is quietly closing locations

Wendy’s menu adds snack chip collab nobody saw coming

Yum! Band’s (YUM) Taco Bell may not offer the stereotypical American cuisine found at a classic barbecue, such as burgers and hot dogs. Still, it’s delicious and won’t break the bank. Plus, few can resist a crunchy taco or a loaded burrito.

Fortunately for Taco Bell fans, most locations will be open on Memorial Day. However, store hours may vary by location, and customers can use the Taco Bell store locator tool on its website to find the exact times and prevent any mishaps that day.

Some locations in cities may close if their primary clientele is from businesses that will be closed, but most locations are open at least part of the day,

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast