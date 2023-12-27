Dec. 27, 2023 – Sleep deficit is a global problem. Perhaps nowhere is this truer than in Omagh, a small city in Northern Ireland, where residents have been kept awake since September by a sustained, persistent buzz or hum at night that often comes with a vibration.

Reports of hum-related sleep disruption are not a new phenomenon. Glen MacPherson, PhD, a former University of British Columbia lecturer and current high school math teacher and ethnographer, says that he’s been tracking what is known as the “Worldwide Hum” since he first encountered it in 2012. “It sounds strikingly like there’s a car idling outside your home,” he said. “Some people describe it as a low droning or low rumbling noise.”

But MacPherson – whose World Hum Map shows the thousands of people who believe that they’ve heard the sound – said research he’s done thus far suggests that only 2% to 4% of people can hear the real “Worldwide Hum.” More importantly, he said what’s likely disturbing the sleep of Omagh residents and, in fact, a large percentage of people who reside in highly populated areas is low-frequency noise (LFN). Sources of LFN are mostly human- or industrially made, and include ventilation systems, traffic, airplanes, and wind turbines.