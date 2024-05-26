The French Open returns with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the defending champions and Rafael Nadal preparing to bid an emotional goodbye to Roland Garros.
Swiatek is the favourite to defend her title and make it three in a row in Paris, but the World No 1 will expected to face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina
Djokovic won his third French Open title last year but has yet to win a tournament in 2024 following his split from coach Goran Ivanisevic. Contenders Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been sidelined by injury in recent weeks, however.
Nadal, meanwhile, is not the force of previous years but the record 14-time French Open champion will be hoping to sign off in style with a deep run in Paris. Here’s everything you need to know
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open: Tournament schedule
Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11pm. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.
Sunday 26 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round
Monday 27 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round
Tuesday 28 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round
Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final
