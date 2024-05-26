Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news

The French Open returns with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the defending champions and Rafael Nadal preparing to bid an emotional goodbye to Roland Garros.

Swiatek is the favourite to defend her title and make it three in a row in Paris, but the World No 1 will expected to face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina

Djokovic won his third French Open title last year but has yet to win a tournament in 2024 following his split from coach Goran Ivanisevic. Contenders Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been sidelined by injury in recent weeks, however.

Nadal, meanwhile, is not the force of previous years but the record 14-time French Open champion will be hoping to sign off in style with a deep run in Paris. Here’s everything you need to know

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open: Tournament schedule

Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11pm. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.

Sunday 26 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Monday 27 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Tuesday 28 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final