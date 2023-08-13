TikTok has increased the curiosity among its users about the Russian sleep experiment after people came across a video claiming that a movie covering the incident is being made, but is the experiment real?

Social media has given rise to various theories and stories that have gone viral over a period of time. Right from discussions around Skinwalkers to ghosts, there is nothing that the internet is afraid to talk about. Recently, people on TikTok became curious about the Russian sleep experiment, but is there any truth to these rumors?

What is the Russian sleep experiment about?

The story about the Russian sleep experiment first surfaced online when it was posted on the Creepypasta forum. In it, readers find out that Soviet-era scientists created a stimulant that allowed soldiers to go without sleep for 30 days.

In order to prove this, five prisoners were selected for the experiment and promised freedom once the test was finished. The five men were then locked in the chamber and gas was pumped inside it.

Things started to get worse as all the men began to experience symptoms of sleep deprivation. Around 15 days after the experiment started the scientists were forced to enter the chamber as there was no visibility due to the gas. When the scientists opened the door they noticed that one prisoner was dead while the other four had several horrific injuries which looked self-inflicted.

Is the story based on real events?

No, the story about the Russian sleep experiment is not real. Almost all stories posted on Creepypasta are a work of fiction.

The idea is to scare people by providing them with stories that are entertaining and horrifying. The website initially started by posting various stories that were found on other platforms such as 4chan, Reddit, and more.

With time, the site started accepting anonymous posts and now allows others to share their stories.

Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Is there a movie based on this?

Yes, there are movies based on this idea. Fans can watch The Soviet Sleep Experiment on Amazon Prime.

At the same time, viewers can stream The Sleep Experiment from 2022 on Apple TV+.