What we call the stock market in the United States is actually two different stock exchanges: the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq. Luckily for American investors, both exchanges keep the same hours and observe the same holidays and half days.

Typically, the stock market is open for trading every Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, although it closes in observance of 10 different stock market holidays each year.

Is the stock market closed on Juneteenth?

The stock market will be closed on Thursday, June 19th, 2025, in observance of Juneteenth, which was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

This means that investors should plan to execute any important trades before the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Wednesday, Jun 18, or plan to delay them until after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Friday, June 20.

That being said, many brokerages allow for extended-hours trading, meaning some investors may be able to make trades until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday the 18th, or begin trading again starting at 4:00 a.m. on Friday the 18th.

Here’s a full list of all of 2025’s stock market half days and holidays:

Holiday 2025 observance Stock market hours New Year’s Day Wednesday, Jan. 1 Closed Day of Remembrance: Jimmy Carter Thursday, Jan 9 Closed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 20 Closed Washington’s Birthday (Presidents Day) Monday, Feb. 17 Closed Good Friday Friday, Apr. 18 Closed Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Closed Juneteenth Thursday, Jun. 19 Closed Day before Independence Day Thursday, Jul. 3 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Independence Day Friday, Jul. 4 Closed Labor Day Monday, Sep. 1 Closed Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 27 Closed Day After Thanksgiving Friday, Nov. 28 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Christmas Eve Wednesday, Dec. 24 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Christmas Thursday, Dec. 25 Closed

Is the bond market open on Presidents Day 2025?

The bond market, like the stock market, is closed on Monday, June 19, 2025, in observance of Juneteenth.

Can I trade crypto on Juneteenth 2025?

Crypto assets like Bitcoin and Solana trade 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so investors will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on the 19th without interruption, even though it is a stock market holiday.

