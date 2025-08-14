For the fish, sponges and other strange wildlife that make their home on the seafloor dozens of miles from shore, this summer has been unremarkable, barely any different than the decades, centuries or even millennia that have passed by during their long lives. But the decisions being made far away could bring their alien existence to an abrupt end: right now, the U.S. Department of Interior is considering opening this remote, wild ecosystem to deep sea mining. What would this decision mean? Putting deep sea ecosystems at risk. Life in the deep sea In the darkest depths of the ocean, there is a world of marine life strange and mysterious, a world we have only begun to explore. From the cute to the strange to the ancient, every expedition that visits the deep sea brings back new understandings of the animals that make this extreme environment hope. The steep slopes of submarine canyons and ancient volcanoes host vivid deep sea corals and delicate sponges. Lobster, crabs and fish swim between the swaying arms of soft coral and anemones.

Submarine canyons, like this one taken by a NOAA research cruise in the Gulf, are home to spectacular deep sea coral.

Rocky slopes of canyons and seamounts are not the only parts of the deep sea home to dizzying ecosystems. Hydrothermal vents, rising like chimneys from the seafloor, vent chemicals and heat from beneath the Earth’s crust, host eels and strange mollusks. Sandy flats dotted with potato-sized metallic nodules host sea anemones, soft coral and glass sponges. For all that we do know about life in the deep sea, there is even more we don’t: according to NOAA, only 26% of the world’s seafloor had been mapped to modern standards as of 2024. And nearly 80% of species observed during a 3-year NOAA expedition in the Central Pacific were unknown or unidentifiable, and potentially new to science. If mining plans go ahead, some of the species we’ve never even seen may disappear before we know they exist. A proposal to start deep sea mining off the coast of American Samoa





On May 20, the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced that it was beginning the process to lease parts of the seafloor near American Samoa for deep sea mining. American Samoa is a U.S. territory and is located about 2,200 miles southwest of Hawaii and near Fiji.

This process was kickstarted after a company, Impossible Metals, formally asked the agency to begin the leasing process.

Ocean ecosystems of American Samoa

The U.S. controls over 150,000 square miles of ocean around the American Samoan island chain. The area’s marine ecosystems range from spectacular, relatively intact coral reefs, seabird and sea turtle nesting sites found at Rose Atoll, to hydrothermal vent on Vailulu’u Seamount, to a humpback whale calving ground.