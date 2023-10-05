A new season is about to begin and fans are no doubt wondering “Is there a Loki season 2 episode 1 end credits?” to watch out for. Thankfully, we’ve got the answer. Here’s what you need to know about any post-credits or mid-credits scenes in the new season.

Does Loki season 2 episode 1 have an end credits, post-credits, or mid-credits scene?

Yes, Loki season 2 episode 1 has a mid-credits scene.

The mid-credits scene takes place after the initial roll of credits. Viewers only have to wait for a brief moment before it starts playing.

With Loki season 1 rarely having post-credits scenes, fans might be surprised to hear that the first episode of season 2 does indeed feature something after the ending. Those who stick around will be treated to a tease at what will happen in the next episode.

Loki season 2 episode 1 mid-credits explained

The Loki season 2 episode 1 mid-credits shows Sylvie arriving in Broxton, Oklahoma. The year is 1982.

This is a branched timeline where Sylvie ends up at a McDonald’s restaurant. Before the scene fades to black, Sylvie says that she wants to try everything.

For those who have been keeping up with the Loki season 2 trailers, you’ll have already seen Sylvie working at McDonald’s. It appears that her employment at McDonald’s will be featured heavily in the next episode, so expect to see her donning the uniform and serving customers.

As for what else happens in the next episode, it remains a mystery. Fans will have to wait until October 11 for the release of Loki season 2 episode 2.

For more entertainment content, here are the Saw movies ranked in order of worst to best (including Saw X). Also, here’s CS’s review of the first four episodes of Loki season 2.