Those wondering whether there’s a Loki season 2 episode 2 end credits scene or post-credit sequence will find the answer here and without any spoilers. With the first episode having a mid-credits scene, fans might expect one per episode. Is that the case? Here’s what you need to know.

Does Loki season 2 episode 2 have an end credits, post-credits, or mid-credits scene?

No, Loki season 2 episode 2 has no end credits scene. Nor does it have any post-credits or mid-credits scenes.

While the season premiere treated viewers to a mid-credits scene, the second episode isn’t as kind. While the first episode mid-credits showed Sylvie appearing in 1982 Broxton, Oklahoma, and trying the cuisine of a local McDonald’s, the second episode simply ends with the roll of credits.

To be clear, there is nothing to see after the end of the episode. However, you may choose to stay and read the credits anyway as a way of showing appreciation for the work that they have done. Without them, there would be no season 2, so spending some time acknowledging their names can be a kind thing to do.

With Marvel movies setting an expectation for post-credits scenes showcasing big reveals, it’s especially noticeable and surprising when an MCU TV show like Loki doesn’t feature anything after the credits. While the Disney Plus shows have been hit-and-miss when it comes to post-credits sequences, the movies have continued to include at least one bonus scene.

Will the next episode feature a post-credits scene? Check back here next week for all of the info. (Or just sit through the credits and find out for yourself!)

