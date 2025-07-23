toggle caption David Yeazell/AP David Yeazell/AP

There are at least 10 Democratic candidates younger than 40 vying for seats in Congress in next year’s elections. We discuss what has been successful for recent Gen Z and young millennial candidates, as well as what hasn’t. And we ask why we are seeing all these young candidates now.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, political reporter Elena Moore, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.