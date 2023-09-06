For those wondering whether or not there’s an Ahsoka episode 4 end credits scene or post-credit sequence, this article provides the definitive answer without any spoilers. Here’s what you need to know about any potential Ahsoka episode 4 post-credit scene.

Does Ahsoka episode 4 have an end credits scene?

No, Ahsoka episode 4 does not have an end credits scene.

There is nothing after the fourth episode’s credits. This means that you can safely exit the show and put something else on. Don’t worry, you won’t be missing any big reveals. It’s just names upon names and then a dramatic fade to black.

While there’s now an expectation for superhero movies and TV shows to save big reveals for after the credits, Star Wars content rarely does this. Instead, any reveals are usually included at the very end of an episode or film. This ensures that the entire audience sees it, while after-credits scenes can often be missed by those who turn the TV off too early or are too quick to leave the cinema.

Though the first four episodes haven’t had anything extra sequences after the credits, it’s still possible that future installments will have a bonus scene. Therefore, for those who are worried about missing any bonus content, it’s a good idea to find articles like this one for confirmation.

For now, you can continue to assume that Ahsoka does not have post-credits scenes. However, you still might want to stick around for the names of the people who helped to create the series, as a way of showing that you appreciate the work they have done.

For more entertainment content, here are Denzel Washington’s five best acting roles. Also, here are all DCEU movies ranked (including Blue Beetle).