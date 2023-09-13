For those curious about whether or not there’s an Ahsoka episode 5 end credits scene or post-credit sequence, this article provides the answer without any spoilers. Here’s the need-to-know info about any potential Ahsoka episode 5 post-credit scene.

Does Ahsoka episode 5 have an end credits scene?

No, Ahsoka episode 5 does not have an end credits scene.

There is nothing after the fifth episode’s credits. This means that you can safely exit the show and put something else on. Don’t worry, you won’t be missing any big reveals. It’s just names upon names and then a dramatic fade to black.

With episode 5 also being available to watch in theaters, in addition to streaming on Disney Plus, moviegoers may have expected this episode to have a special post-credits sequence. However, that is sadly not the case.

While there’s now somewhat of an expectation for superhero movies and TV shows to show big reveals after the credits, Star Wars content rarely does this. Instead, any reveals are usually featured at the very end of an episode or film. This ensures that the entire audience sees it, while after-credits scenes can often be missed by those who turn the TV off too early or are too quick to leave the cinema.

Though the first five episodes haven’t had anything extra sequences after the credits, it’s still possible that future installments will have extra scenes. Therefore, for those who are concerned about missing any bonus content, it’s a good idea to find articles like this one for confirmation.

For now, you can continue to assume that Ahsoka does not have post-credits scenes. However, you still might want to stick around for the names of the people who helped to create the series, as a way of showing that you appreciate the work they have done.

