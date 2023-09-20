For those wondering whether or not there’s an Ahsoka episode 6 end credits scene or post-credit sequence, this article offers the answer without any spoilers. Here’s the need-to-know info about any potential Ahsoka episode 6 post-credit scene.

Does Ahsoka episode 6 have an end credits scene?

No, Ahsoka episode 6 does not have an end credits scene.

There is nothing to see after the sixth episode’s credits. This means you can safely exit the show and a different TV series or movie on. Don’t fret, as you won’t be missing any wild reveals. It’s just a lot of names followed by a dramatic fade to black.

While there’s now a common expectation for superhero movies and TV shows to show big reveals after the credits, Star Wars content rarely does this. Instead, reveals are usually featured at the end of an episode or film. This ensures that the entire audience sees it, while after-credits scenes can sometimes be missed by those who turn the TV off too early or are too quick to leave the movie theater.

Though the first six episodes haven’t had anything extra sequences after the credits, it’s still possible that future installments will have extra scenes. Therefore, for those who are worried about missing any bonus content, it’s a good idea to find articles like this one for confirmation.

For now, you can continue to assume that Ahsoka does not have post-credits scenes. With that said, you still might want to stick around for the names of the people who helped to make the series, as a way of showing that you appreciate the work they have done.

