The world was stunned last year when Will Smith stormed the stage at the Oscars and slapped Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, the truth behind this slap may have finally been revealed.

Jada Claims Chris Asked Her Out

In a shocking new interview, Jada is claiming that Chris once asked her out on a date after rumors swirled that she and Will were heading for divorce.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce,” Jada, 52, told People Magazine. “So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

Jada, who is currently promoting her upcoming memoir, also said “no, I haven’t talked to Chris” since Will slapped him in the face at the Oscars back in March of 2022.

“[Do I have] any desire to talk to Chris? Here’s my desire: I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace,” she alleged. “I talk about this in the book, I think that there might be some misunderstanding between Chris and I as far as the 2016 Oscars. I think that he might’ve taken offense, which I meant no harm in offending. That wasn’t my intention. But I do think that there’s a big misunderstanding there.”

Jada And Chris’s Past

After Will was snubbed by the Oscars in 2016 for his work in the movie Concession, Jada called for a boycott of the ceremony as she pushed the #OscarsSoWhite movement. Chris was hosting the Oscars that year, and he declined to drop out after being asked to do so by Jada, who now feels that she may have handled the situation in the wrong way.

“I probably should have called him and gone, ‘Hey, are you okay? And just know that although I’m speaking out about the Oscars, I do wish you the best and I just want you to know that,’ me taking the time to have called him and said that, just to touch base,” she admitted. “But his feelings might’ve been hurt.”

“All we can ever do is just look at our part and see where could I have done something that would’ve seemed as if,” Jada continued. “Whatever misunderstanding might’ve been created, what could I have done to avoid that misunderstanding? The one thing that I think about is that call.”

After the slap occurred, Jada claims that Chris tried to speak with her.

“Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me,” she recounted. “He said, ‘I didn’t mean you any harm.’ I said, ‘I can’t talk about this now, Chris. This is some old s—.’ I thought this was [about] the Oscar 2016 and … their stuff that they had before I even came into the picture in the late ‘80s. I’ve got to leave that to Will and Chris to talk about, but they got their stuff for sure.”

Jada And Will Are Separated

In a clip from a separate interview that is set to air on NBC on Friday, Jada made the shocking revelation that she and Will have secretly been separated since 2016. Though Jada and Will even live separately and are no longer romantically linked, they are still legally married and have no plans to divorce.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through … whatever,” Jada said. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

“Why it fractured…that — that’s a lot of things,” she also stated. “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Will and Chris have yet to respond publicly to Jada’s latest revelations, but it seems that what led up to the slap heard around the world has become increasingly more clear.

What a messy situation for everyone involved.