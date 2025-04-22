Earth Day has been observed annually on April 22 since its inception in 1970. Earth Day 2025 marks the 55th celebration. Although it is not a federally recognized holiday in the United States, it is one of the most widely observed global environmental movements.

According to Earthday org, the theme for Earth Day 2025 is ‘Our Power, Our Planet’. Sarah Davies, the communications director of the organisation, told the USA Today that the global progress in solar energy is unbelievable.

When is Earth Day 2025 and why is it celebrated?

Earth Day is a global event which is aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues like pollution, deforestation, climate change, and excessive energy consumption. It encourages individuals and communities to opt for sustainable practices, reduce their carbon footprint, and protect natural resources. This year, Earth Day falls on April 22.

Reportedly, the first Earth Day celebration was held on April 22, 1970, after growing public concern about the environment. The event was proposed by Senator Gaylord Nelson and supported by Congressman Pete McCloskey and activist Denis Hayes. Nearly 20 million Americans rallied for cleaner air, water, and land at the first event.

According to the USA Today report, their activism led to creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the passage of landmark laws like the Clean Air Act and Endangered Species Act.

Live Events

Earth Day 2025 Theme: Our Power, Our Planet

The present year’s theme ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ reportedly calls for urgent global action to triple clean electricity production by 2030. The campaign, according to the reports, focuses on uniting people to advocate for renewable energy. It further aims to create 10 million green jobs worldwide.EarthDay org’s Sarah Davies, further speaking to USA Today, said that both Texas and California, in spite of their political differences, are leading the renewable energy efforts in the US.

Ways to celebrate Earth Day 2025

One does not need to spend money to support the planet. Small, simple actions can make a big difference. The small ways you can contribute is by using reusable bags, which can help avoid around 600 plastic bags a year.

Turning off electronics when not in use can save up to 85 per cent in energy. Moreover, walking or cycling instead of driving helps cut vehicular emissions by about a pound per mile.

Recycling is equally important too; just one soda can could power a TV for three hours. Being mindful of your surroundings by picking up litter, turning off lights and taps, and planting native trees and pollinator-friendly plants can also make a huge difference.

Moreover, you can choose biodegradable household products over pesticides, and review your ‘footprint’ to cut down on food waste. You can also participate in eco-friendly events or organise your own through Earthday.org.

Past Earth Day themes

The other notable Earth Day themes were:

2024: Planet vs. Plastics

2022–23: Invest In Our Planet

2019: Protect Our Species

2017: Environmental and Climate Literacy

2012: Mobilise the Earth

2008: Trees Please

FAQs



Q1: When is Earth Day in 2025?

A1: Earth Day 2025 is on Tuesday, April 22.

Q2: What is the theme for Earth Day 2025?

A2: The theme for Earth Day 2025 is “Our Power, Our Planet”. This encourages collective action to boost renewable energy and clean electricity by 2030.