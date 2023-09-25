Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were recently spotted together at Arrowhead and it’s making fans wonder if the NFL tight end and the singer have ever been married before.

Taylor Swift was spotted supporting Travis Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs in their recent game against the Chicago Bears. The Eras tour singer and the Chiefs tight end were also spotted walking out together after the game. The duo’s appearance together comes after weeks of dating rumors about them. In the midst of their linkup fans are wondering if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have ever been married and if the NFL star has a daughter.

Is Travis Kelce married and does he have a daughter?

No, Travis, 33, has never been engaged or married before. Despite the rumors around his personal life, the NFL star has never tied the knot. However, like Taylor, he has been in a long-term relationship.

The footballer had an on-and-off relationship with on-air-sports journalist and influencer Kayla Nicole. People report that the pair started dating in 2017 and were on and off for five years.

Moreover, some fans also think that Travis has a daughter. This rumor is false but several fans fell for it after seeing Travis’ pictures with his baby niece. In early September a picture of Travis with his brother Jason Kelce’s newborn daughter surfaced. Several fans mistook the baby for Travis’ daughter.

Has Taylor Swift ever been married?

No, Taylor, 33 too has never been married. However, the 12-time Grammy winner did spark marriage rumors with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In 2022, rumors that the singer and the Conversations With Friends actor’s wedding rumors were rife. Several rumors also claimed the two had gotten engaged. However, neither ever confirmed or denied these rumors.

To the Swifties’ dismay, Taylor and Joe ended their six-year relationship in April 2023.

Taylor and Travis walk side by side at Arrowhead stadium

Taylor and Travis have sent both the NFL and the music world reeling after a video of them walking side by side at Kansas’ Arrowhead Stadium surfaced on Twitter. At first, the angle from which the video is filmed gives you the illusion that the two might be holding hands. However, as they walk forward, one realizes that they are merely walking side by side in a tight space.

Both Travis and Taylor greet the person filming them.

The Cruel Summer singer showed up at the Sunday match to show support for the Chiefs. She was in Kelce’s family suite standing right beside the NFL star’s mother Donna Kelce. The two ladies chatted, laughed, and enjoyed the game together.

Taylor also wore the Chiefs’ colors white and red.