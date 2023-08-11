The Atlantic: “The effect of Chutkan’s courtroom comments was to put Trump on notice. If he continues to flout judicial warnings, she could place a more formal gag order on him, the ex-prosecutors said. And if he ignores that directive, she would likely issue additional warnings before considering a criminal-contempt citation. A further escalation… would be to hold a hearing and order Trump to show cause for why he should not be held in contempt.”

Said former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade: “Maybe she gives him a warning, and she gives him another chance and another chance, but eventually, her biggest hammer is to send him to jail.”

