Welcome to The Logoff. Today I’m focusing on a line in Donald Trump’s speech last night that I found surprisingly honest: “There will be a little disturbance, but we are okay with that.” It was an acknowledgment that Trump’s plan to reorder the US economy with tariffs is not without pain. As we get clarity on just how steep the tariffs will be, we’ll find out just how much pain Trump is talking about.

So, which is it? The past two days have been a litany of mixed signals. There are signs the tariffs are temporary, or at least going to be decreased:

But there’s also the possibility we’re just getting started:

What’s the big picture? Before the election and even after, many asserted that Trump’s tariffs were a bluff — more aimed at winning concessions than reorienting the economy away from trade. We still don’t know for sure — and last night’s speech might have been more bluffing — but it’s looking less likely. The president says he’s fine with a little “disturbance,” and he’s betting you’ll be fine with it, too.

And with that, it’s time to log off…

Before we go, let me direct your attention toward a different — and far more pleasant — frenetic creature. High Country News has this very cool three-minute listen on hummingbirds. Specifically, how hummingbirds are adapting to climate change, and the beautiful sounds they’re making while doing so. I cannot tell you how much more relaxed I was after listening than I was before. I hope you enjoy it. Have a great night, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow.





