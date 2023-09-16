Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

Liverpool will move to the top of the Premier League if they defeat Wolves at Molineux in the first top-flight match following the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are currently sat in third place, two points behind champions Manchester City, but as they are playing in today’s early kick off they have the chance to add a bit of pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their clash with high-flying West Ham later in the afternoon.

Liverpool’s start to the season was sketchy but they seem to be finding their rhythm as new midfield signings Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai settle into the team. Victories over Newcastle and Aston Villa have given them some momentum and they will hope to continue their winning streak against their hosts today.

For their part, Wolves are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace. They’ve featured in some close contests already this year and will be confident of attacking Liverpool’s high defensive line.

When is Wolves vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm BST at Molineux.

Where can I watch it?

Wolves vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. It will be streamed live on the TNT Sports app and desktop website for subscribers.

What is the team news?

The hosts are looking likely to be as close to full strength as possible, though a couple of players such as Sasa Kalajdzic are still working their way back to total match fitness.

Liverpool have doubts over Trent Alexander-Arnold after he went off injured before the international break, while Virgil van Dijk has an extra game suspension to get through before he returns to the fold. Jurgen Klopp’s decisions will centre around which South Americans are too fatigued to start after long journeys back for Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Alisson and Alexis Mac Allister. Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo were both on the scoresheet for their national teams and will hope to return after being subs against Aston Villa last time out.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Ait Nouri, Sarabia, Lemina, Nunes, Hwang, Neto, Cunha

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Odds

Wolves 6/1

Draw 4/1

Liverpool 5/12

Prediction

The Reds to have the firepower to pick up another win on the road and continue their strong start in results terms to 2023/24. Wolves 1-2 Liverpool.

