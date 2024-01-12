Isaiah Rashad has extended his upcoming tour with one additional date in Southern California next month as he gears up to celebrate a decade since the release of his debut album.

On Thursday (January 11), the TDE rapper announced that he will be performing at The Novo in Los Angeles on the night of the Grammy Awards on February 4.

The concert will be a part of his trek in honor of his first studio LP, Cilvia Demo, which was released in 2014 to critical acclaim.

“Thx to yall we runnin LA back. See yall night 2,” he wrote in a social media post about his second night in the city of Angeles.

Last month, the 32-year-old rapper revealed plans to pay homage to the project that jumpstarted his career.

In early December, the Tennessee native released the itinerary for the Cilvia Demo 10th Anniversary Tour, which is set to kick off later this month on January 23. The schedule has noticeably left out the East Coast as it only includes stops in California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado over the nine-show sprint.

While sharing the limited dates, Rashad also hinted that he’s halfway through making his next album, writing: “Half of way thru the 4rth one..: gotta give thx to the 1st one…Gotta give thx to the folks (yall) thats been holding it down 4r the last ten years.

“Got some vinyls for the folks that love Cilvia damn near more than I do… (that’s up 4r debate). Gotta do a few shows 4r the folks that grew with me and watched me grow up.”

He added: “Thru the good n bad. The messy n the sunny. I love yall. Happy Anniverary to us and Cilvia. See yall in January.”

Cilvia Demo arrived back in January 2014 with features from the likes of Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and SZA. The project debuted at No. 40 on the Billboard 200, with 8,5000 album units sold in the first week.