Full-size trucks are some of the most popular vehicles on the road in the U.S., but they’ve become exceedingly expensive in some cases. That makes it even more important to choose the right full-size truck to maximize value and longevity. iSeeCars recently released its list of the best trucks for the money for 2024, ranking America’s full-size trucks on the cost to own over 10,000 miles.

Though the Ford F-150 is the best-selling new full-size truck, it failed to break into the three best trucks for the money, landing at number four on the list. The top six pickups include:

Chevrolet Silverado 1500: $2,863 per 10,000 miles Toyota Tundra: $2,868 Ram 1500: $3,352 Ford F-150: $3,469 GMC Sierra 1500: $3,598 Nissan Titan: $4,008

The list is short because there is only a handful of full-size trucks on sale. Though many are expected to last quite a while – some have lifespan estimates of more than 180,000 miles, and the Toyota Tundra’s average life is 226,032 miles – all of them are expensive. iSeeCars found that the average new truck purchase price is $61,353, with trucks like the GMC Sierra 1500 topping $66,000.

iSeeCars ranked the trucks on their purchase price and 10,000-mile ownership costs, not on driving excitement, styling, tech, or safety. It also did not asses each truck’s capabilities, such as towing and payload, but said that buyers looking to save money should only purchase one if they have “genuine truck needs.”

The study looked at several vehicle types to find the best models for the money in each category. The Mitsubishi Mirage was the best car overall, returning a $1,099 10,000-mile ownership cost and a low $18,991 purchase price. The Toyota Tacoma was the best midsize truck, and Toyota landed a strong seven vehicles in the top 25 best cars for the money overall.