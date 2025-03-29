Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent his condolences to Myanmar and Thailand after a huge earthquake killed at least 150 people, his office said Saturday.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the significant damage caused by the earthquake in central Myanmar. My heartfelt condolences go out to all those affected,”Ishiba said in the message sent Friday.

“I sincerely pray for the swift recovery of those affected as well as the early restoration of the disaster-stricken areas. We stand with the people of Myanmar, our close friend, in this difficult time,” he said.

In a separate message to Thailand, he said he was “saddened” and extended “our deepest sympathies to those who have been affected. We stand with the Kingdom of Thailand, our good friend.”

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday, and was followed minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said at least 144 people had been killed, with 732 confirmed injured, but warned the toll was “likely to rise.”

Eight deaths have been confirmed so far in Thailand, with the toll expected to rise.