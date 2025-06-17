Trade negotiations between Japan and the United States are set to continue, as a meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump in Canada on Monday morning failed to yield an agreement on tariffs or a breakthrough of any kind.

“We have been exploring the possibility of reaching an agreement until the very last moment. However, there are still points where our perceptions do not align, and therefore, we have not yet reached a comprehensive agreement as a whole,” Ishiba told reporters.

He said the talks involved a frank exchange of views, and added that they agreed to further advance the negotiations in an effort to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.