A father and son accused of planning an ISIS-inspired mass murder in Toronto have been ordered to stand trial next year.

Lawyers for Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi appeared in Superior Court in Newmarket, Ont., this morning. The court scheduled a six-week jury trial, to begin Sept. 8, 2026.

The RCMP said the accused were “in the advanced stages of planning a serious, violent attack” when the men were arrested with an axe and a machete in a Richmond Hill hotel in July 2024.

Ahmed Eldidi and his son Mostafa 27, both face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, as well as terrorism offences.

Ahmed Eldidi, 63, separately faces war crimes charges in connection with an ISIS propaganda video showing a man dismembering a prisoner in 2015. A separate trial on those charges, expected to last roughly five weeks, has been scheduled for Nov. 9, 2026.

The RCMP said it marked the first national security investigation where war crimes charges have been laid in Canada.

Lawyers for both Eldidis are scheduled to return to court on June 27 at 9 am. Both accused remain in custody.