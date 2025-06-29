A prominent Hindu spiritual leader has been recognised by New York City officials for his decades of community work and spiritual leadership.

Radhanath Swami, a leading figure in the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was presented with the New York City honour at an event at the organisation’s Bhakti Center in Manhattan’s East Village.

The event, titled “Foundation of Future”, brought together city officials and members of the Hindu spiritual community to celebrate Radhanath Swami’s contribution to New York’s diverse religious landscape.

Deputy Commissioner of International Affairs Dilip Chauhan presented the award on behalf of Mayor Eric Adams, praising the role of faith-based organisations in strengthening the city’s social fabric.

“On behalf of New York City’s 8.5 million residents, I want to express our gratitude for the incredible work being done here,” Chauhan said during the ceremony, which began with traditional devotional singing known as kirtan.

Born Richard Slavin in Chicago in 1950, Radhanath Swami’s path to spiritual leadership began with his involvement in the Civil Rights Movement before he travelled to India to study ancient Hindu devotional traditions.There he became a disciple of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of the modern ISKCON movement who first brought Krishna consciousness to the West in the 1960s.He has since become a bestselling author and established the Govardhan Eco Village in India, described as a sustainable community project addressing environmental and social challenges.

The Bhakti Center, where Saturday’s event took place, serves as a cultural and spiritual hub offering meditation classes, lectures and devotional practices based on the Hindu text the Bhagavad Gita.

Chauhan highlighted the centre’s role in what he described as New York’s status as a “global city enhanced by the abundance of nonprofit groups that bring our residents together”.

In accepting the honour, Radhanath Swami drew connections between his teacher’s original mission to New York decades ago and the continuing work of building understanding across the city’s diverse communities.

The recognition reflects growing acknowledgement of Hindu spiritual traditions within New York’s interfaith landscape, as city officials increasingly engage with religious communities that serve the metropolis’s 8.5 million residents.

ISKCON, founded in 1966, has centres worldwide and promotes bhakti yoga, a devotional practice emphasising spiritual development through service and meditation.