Islamic Coin will list on KuCoin exchange on October 10th.

The crypto project has been making partnerships this year.

It launched a public sale on Republic only a few days ago.

Islamic Coin is scheduled to go live on one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges by volume – KuCoin, on October 10th.

Islamic Coin team participated in COP27

The Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency is committed to improving access to financial services while also keeping energy consumption in check in line with directives of the United Nations.

Islamic Coin participated in a bunch of prominent events over the past twelve months including the Youth International Conference and COP27 in pursuit of cultivating connections. Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi – its Chief Executive Officer said in a press release today:

We look forward to building more relationships with leading exchanges, to bring benefits of Shariah-compliant finance to Muslim community and beyond.

Earlier this year, Islamic Coin announced a strategic partnership with DDCAP Group to integrate with global Islamic banks.

The said listing on KuCoin will be the first one for the native currency of Haqq that is committed to ethical investment practices (10% of issuance goes to charity).

Islamic Coin has collaborated with the likes of Fambras, Pyypl, Sushi, and Holiday Swap as well. Members of the UAE ruling families, including Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum are on its advisory board.

The project aimed at seamless transactions and Shariah-compliant financial instruments had raised a record $400 million in a private sale, as per the press release on Monday.

The crypto market news arrives only days after Islamic Coin launched a public sale on a subsidiary OpenDeal Inc that does business as Republic.