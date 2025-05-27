The Israeli military accused the UN of “failing to fulfil its role” in distributing aid inside Gaza.

“With the renewed entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, we have reached out to all humanitarian aid organizations and the international community, and called for them to take part in the distribution of aid to Gazan civilians,” Cogat, the military agency that handles administrative affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, said on Tuesday.

“However, in the past few days, the UN has avoided fulfilling its role and instead continues to spread false and incorrect information regarding civilian distress,” Cogat said.