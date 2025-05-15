Israel has agreed to resume aid to Gaza, but only through the US-formed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a statement from the organisation said on Wednesday.

The effort would bypass the decades-old infrastructure put in place by the United Nations and its agencies, despite protests by the international body and several world leaders.

“The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) today announced that it will launch operations in the Gaza Strip before the end of the month. This follows discussions with Israeli officials to allow the flow of transitional aid into Gaza under existing mechanisms while construction of GHF’s Secure Distribution Sites (SDS) is completed,” the statement read.

The first 90 days of GHF’s services is expected to provide 300 million meals, the organisation said.

It added that it will ensure its “own security” in the Strip, and alleged that Hamas had previously been stealing aid.

Israel has yet to confirm it has indeed agreed to the initiative.