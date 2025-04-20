Tel Aviv: The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft attacked earlier today in the Houla area in southern Lebanon and eliminated the terrorist who served as the head of engineering for the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the al-Adisa compound.

In addition, IAF fighter jets recently attacked in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon several launchers and military infrastructure where Hezbollah terrorists were operating.

“These actions by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens,” said the IDF.