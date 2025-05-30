Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, as well as in East Jerusalem and the occupied Golan Heights, are considered illegal under international law.

For months, Israel’s military has carried out a massive operation in the West Bank, deploying tanks to the territory for the first time in decades and displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians.

In February, Katz ordered the military “to prepare for a prolonged presence” as the military evacuated Palestinian refugee camps. Within the last several weeks, Israeli forces have carried out multiple waves of raids and arrests across the West Bank.

He added the new settlements are “illegal under international law, further imperil the two-state solution, and do not protect Israel.”

The decision this week to expand settlements sparked international criticism. The United Kingdom’s minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, called the move a “deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood.”

Jordan’s foreign ministry also lambasted the move, saying in a statement that it “represents a deliberate disregard for ongoing international calls to halt settlement activity and violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

“All Israeli actions and decisions in the West Bank are illegal and illegitimate,” the statement added.

Earlier this month, France joined the UK and Canada to threaten “concrete actions,” including targeted sanctions against Israel, if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government did not allow far more aid into Gaza and cease settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Peace Now blasted the government for making such a decision in the midst of a war. “The government is making clear – again and without restraint – that it prefers deepening the occupation and advancing de facto annexation over pursuing peace,” the organization said.

“The Israeli government no longer pretends otherwise: the annexation of the Occupied Territories and expansion of settlements is its central goal.”

The Oslo Accords, signed in 1993 between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), were designed to pave the way for the establishment of a Palestinian state and the realization of a two-state solution.