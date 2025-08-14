Israeli far-right Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved plans for splitting East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, a move his office said would “bury the idea” of a Palestinian state, Reuters news agency has reported.

In a statement headlined “burying the idea of a Palestinian state,” Smotrich’s spokesperson said the minister would give a press conference later on Thursday about the plan to build 3,401 houses for Israeli settlers between an existing settlement in the West Bank and Jerusalem.