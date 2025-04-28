WARNING: This story contains a disturbing image of death.

Israel’s army is flattening the remaining ruins of the city of Rafah on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip, residents say, in what they fear is a part of a plan to herd the population into confinement in a giant camp on the barren ground.

No food or medical supplies have reached the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip in nearly two months, since Israel imposed what has since become its longest ever total blockade of the territory, following the collapse of a six-week ceasefire.

Israel relaunched its ground campaign in mid-March and has since seized swathes of land and ordered residents out of what it says are “buffer zones” around Gaza’s edges, including all of Rafah, which comprises around 20 percent of the Strip.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Saturday that the military was setting up a new “humanitarian zone” in Rafah, to which civilians would be moved after security checks to keep out Hamas fighters. Aid would be distributed by private companies.

Israeli tanks manoeuvre amid the ruins in north Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border on April 24. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the report and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Residents said massive explosions could now be heard unceasingly from the dead zone where Rafah once stood as a city of 300,000 people.

“Explosions never stop, day and night, whenever the ground shakes, we know they are destroying more homes in Rafah. Rafah is gone,” Tamer, a Gaza City man displaced in Deir al-Balah, farther north, told Reuters by text message.

He said he was getting phone calls from friends as far away as across the border in Egypt whose children were being kept awake by the explosions.

Abu Mohammed, another displaced man in Gaza, told Reuters by text: “We are terrified that they could force us into Rafah, which is going to be like a cage of a concentration camp, completely sealed off from the world.”

27 Palestinians reported killed in latest strikes

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight into Monday killed at least 27 Palestinians, according to local health officials. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

An airstrike hit a home in Beit Lahiya, killing 10 people, including a Palestinian prisoner, Abdel-Fattah Abu Mahadi, who had been released as part of the ceasefire. His wife, two of their children and a grandchild were also killed, according to the Indonesian Hospital, which received the bodies.

Relatives mourn over the bodies of members of the Abu Mahdi family, killed in an Israeli army airstrike, during their funeral at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on Monday. (Jehad Alshrafi/The Associated Press)

Another strike hit a home in Gaza City, killing seven people, including two women, according to the Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency service. Two other people were wounded.

Late Sunday, a strike hit a home in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing at least 10 people, including five siblings as young as four years old, according to the Health Ministry. Two other children were killed along with their parents, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies.

Gaza on precipice of mass hunger, disease: UN

Israel, which imposed its total blockade on Gaza on March 2, says enough supplies reached the territory in the previous six weeks of the truce that it does not believe the population is at risk. It says it cannot allow in food or medicine because Hamas fighters would exploit it.

United Nations agencies say Gazans are on the precipice of mass hunger and disease, with conditions now at their worst since the war began on Oct.7, 2023, when Hamas fighters attacked Israeli communities.

The UN’s highest court began holding hearings on Monday into Israel’s obligation to facilitate humanitarian aid to the territories it occupies.

WATCH | At least 23 killed in overnight strikes on school shelter last week: Deadly Israeli strikes set tents ablaze in Gaza City school-turned-shelter At least 23 Palestinians sheltering inside of a school in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City were killed in Israeli strikes overnight Wednesday. The strikes set fire to tents and classrooms, leaving behind extensive damage.

Talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt have so far failed to extend the ceasefire, during which Hamas released 38 hostages and Israel released hundreds of prisoners and detainees.

Fifty-nine Israeli hostages are still held in Gaza; fewer than half of them believed to be alive. Hamas says it would free them only under a deal that ends the war; Israel says it will agree only to temporary pauses in fighting unless Hamas is completely disarmed, which the fighters reject.

In Doha, Qatar’s prime minister said on Sunday that efforts to reach a new ceasefire in Gaza had made some progress.

On Friday, the World Food Program said it had run out of food stocks in Gaza after the longest closure the Gaza Strip had ever faced.

Some residents toured the streets looking for weeds that grow naturally on the ground; others picked up dry leaves from trees. Desperate enough, fishermen turned to catching turtles, skinning them and selling their meat.

The Gaza war started after Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages to Gaza in the October, 2023 attacks, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel’s offensive on the enclave has killed more than 51,400, according to Palestinian health officials.