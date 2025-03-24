Israel’s military said Monday it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after air raid sirens sounded in central parts of the country, including Tel Aviv.

It is the sixth time the military says it has intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after Israel resumed its bombardment of Gaza last Tuesday, shattering a period of relative calm since a January truce.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis had threatened to escalate their attacks in support of Palestinians.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” a military statement said. AFP journalists in Jerusalem heard several muted explosions in the distance.

On Sunday, Israel’s military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, with Houthi rebels later claiming responsibility for an attack they said targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv.

The Houthis had targeted ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden after the start of Israel’s Gaza war, which has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians, claiming solidarity.

They had paused their attacks for the duration of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that began mid-January but resumed launching missiles and drones after the United States carried out deadly strikes on Yemen.