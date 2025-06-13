ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s stock market tumbled on Friday, as did markets around the world, after Israel bombed Iran causing global tensions to rise.

The All Share Price Index closed down 1.33 percent, or 234.37 points, at 17,427.08; while the S&P SL20 closed down 1.58 percent, or 83.15 points, at 5,191.86.

Turnover was 3.9 million rupees.

“The main reason for market to fall was the Israel strike on Iran, which triggered selling across all sectors,” Ranjan Ranatunga, Assistant Vice President – Research at First Capital said.

“The heavyweights, the banks HNB, DFCC Sampath, as well as JKH and Melstacorp brought down the market.”

Hatton National Bank closed down at 327.50 rupees, Melstacorp closed down at 143.00 rupees, DFCC Bank closed down at 115.75, Sampath Bank closed down at 120.00 rupees, and John Keells Holdings closed down at 22.00.

“There was also some profit taking, as the market had gone up considerably.”

Israel’s unprovoked bombing of Iran early Friday has raised fears of a wider war in the region and caused global oil prices to soar.

India’s BSE Sensex closed down 0.79 percent, or 647.75 points, at 81,044.23. The Nifty 50 closed 0.69 percent, or 171.30 points, at 24,716.90.

China’s SSE Composite Index closed down 0.75 percent, or 25.66 points, at 3,377.00.

The UK’s FTSE 100 was trading down 0.42 percent, or 37.08 points, at 8,847.84. (Colombo/Jun13/2025)



