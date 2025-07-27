The Israeli military has carried out several attacks across Gaza, killing over 53 people – including 32 aid seekers – despite announcing a “tactical suspension” of operations in three areas.

According to Al Jazeera correspondent Hind Khoudary, air strikes hit an Israel-designated “safe zone” in Gaza City.

A bakery was targeted in the attack, with at least five Palestinians killed – including a woman and her four children – and several others wounded, according to health officials.

Early on Sunday, the Israeli army announced a 10-hour daily pause of military operations from 10am (7am GMT) to 8pm (5pm GMT) in the areas of al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City.

The military said this was part of a framework of “humanitarian efforts to expand the entry of aid”, adding that the plan included “sustainably secured corridors” from 6am to 11pm.

