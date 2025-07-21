The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) staff residence in Deir al-Balah was attacked three times by the Israeli military on Monday, the agency’s chief said. The main WHO warehouse was also attacked, and that building is located within what has now become a forced evacuation zone.

“Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward al-Mawasi amid active conflict. Male staff and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot and screened at gunpoint,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

“Two WHO staff and two family members were detained. Three were later released, while one staff remains in detention,” he added. “32 WHO staff and family members were evacuated to the WHO office once access became possible.”

The agency “demands the immediate release of the detained staff and protection of all its staff”, Ghebreyesus said.