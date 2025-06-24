Israel carried out its most “extensive” wave of strikes in Tehran to date, Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin said Monday.

Fifty Israeli aircraft and 100 munitions hit Iranian military positions and Iran’s internal security infrastructure, the spokesperson said.

Defrin — who was speaking before Iran launched an attack on a US base in Qatar — also said the Israeli military is intensifying its strikes against Iran’s surface-to-surface missile launchers and deepening their strikes.

“The more we deepen the strikes, the more we reduce this capability. Their ability to launch missiles at us is steadily decreasing,” he said.

Defrin said Israel is ready to deepen strikes in Tehran and “elsewhere” and that Israel still has an “extensive target bank.”

When asked if Israel would help the Gulf states should Iran respond to the US attacks over the weekend, Defrin said Israel was in contact with partners across the Middle East and beyond.