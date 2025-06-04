Israel confirmed late on Tuesday that it launched multiple air strikes on parts of rural Daraa in Syria, in response to what it says were projectiles coming from Syrian territory.

Syria’s foreign ministry said it remains committed to not posing a threat to any of its neighbours, and condemned Israel’s bombings which resulted “in significant human and material losses,” the statement said.

Israel carried out a “flagrant violation” of Syrian sovereignty, the foreign ministry added, urging the international community to pressure Israel to halt its attacks.