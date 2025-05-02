Israeli strikes targeted the vicinity of Syria’s Damascus countryside and Hama late on Friday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Friday, without providing further details.

Israel’s repeated strikes on Syria have drawn international condemnation, as well as warnings from the United Nations.

The Israeli army confirmed the strikes, the latest in a string of attacks targeting Syria’s military infrastructure since mainly Sunni Islamist fighters toppled President Bashar al-Assad in December. Israel has said it targeted military headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment.

Earlier on Friday, Israel bombed an area near the presidential palace in Damascus, in its clearest warning yet to Syria’s new authorities of its readiness to ramp up military action, which has included strikes it claims were in support of the country’s Druze minority.

Local media said an Israeli drone strike killed four Syrian Druze in the southern city of Suweida.

Damascus slammed the attacks on Friday as a “dangerous escalation”, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described them as a “violation of Syria’s sovereignty”.

Israel bombed Syria frequently when the country was governed by Assad, targeting a foothold established by his ally Iran during the civil war.