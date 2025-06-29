The Israeli army will intensify its presence along the Jordan border [Getty/file photo]

The Israeli army is reportedly intensifying its presence along its eastern border with Jordan, due to perceived Iranian threats following the 12-day long war between the two countries.

According to a report published by the newspaper Israel Hayom on Sunday, the army believes that “the primary threat to Israel in the coming years” will not come from the southern or northern borders, but rather from the eastern border, shared with Jordan – from which Tehran will seek to “destabilise” the country.

The army alleges that Iran will seek to establish power structures within Jordan with the aim of “undermining its government”. Israel has numerous interests in Jordan and has shared diplomatic ties with it since 1994, despite sometimes tense relations.

Israel’s military reportedly believes that Tehran “will do everything in its power to weaken Jordan and transform its territory into a new infrastructure for its proxy forces”.

The Israeli military claims to have evidence for this, providing the example of an alleged uncovered network aimed at destabilising Jordan as one of Iran’s main vessels to take aim at Israel, but did not provide any further details regarding the network.

The army reportedly said that close cooperation with Amman is “not sufficient” in order to deter this apparent threat.

Israel and Jordan share a land border and several border crossings. Jordan has criticised Israel’s war and siege of the Gaza Strip, but there has been growing internal discontent over its response to the war and large anti-Israel demonstrations.

Most of Jordan’s population is of Palestinian origin.

Jordan has reportedly intercepted Iranian strikes on Israel over its airspace back in 2024, but has denied allowing Israel to use its airspace for any attacks against Iran.

Israel’s military has now decided to deploy Division 96, also known as the Gilad Division in case of future Iranian threats, according to Israel Hayom. The division was quickly mobilised following the outbreak of Israel’s attack on Iran, the newspaper said.

The army will also reportedly introduce regional defence units under the name of the “David Brigades”, designed to provide extra security within Israel and within the occupied West Bank.

All new divisions, including two naval battalions will reportedly be operational by February, the newspaper added.

Additionally, Israel is reportedly investing millions of dollars to rehabilitate abandoned military sites on the eastern border and reactivate them as part of the 96th Division mission.

It will also aim to expand settlements – illegal under international law – to strengthen Israeli presence close to the Jordanian border.

Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war which began on 13 June after Israel launched a surprise attack.

Iran retaliated, and the two went on to strike each other several time over the course of 12 days. Israel’s strikes killed more than 600 people in Iran, including several high-profile military commanders and scientists.

In Israel, Iran’s attacks killed 29 people.

Since 23 June, Tel Aviv and Tehran have gone to observe a US and Qatar-mediated ceasefire, though a handful of violations have been reported since.