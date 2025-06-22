Israel has slammed a European Union report accusing it of potential human rights violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling the assessment flawed and baseless.

In a note seen by Reuters and shared with EU officials ahead of Monday’s foreign ministers’ meeting, Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected the findings outright.

“The Foreign Ministry of the State of Israel rejects the document … and finds it to be a complete moral and methodological failure,” the note said, urging the EU to disregard it entirely.

The EU’s diplomatic service compiled the report, which Israel claims ignored the security challenges it faces and relied on what it called inaccurate sources.

Tensions between Israel and Europe have grown in recent months, with several European governments voicing concern over the rising civilian death toll from Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, launched in response to Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attacks.