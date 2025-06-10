Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel on Tuesday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, the day after the Israeli navy prevented her and a group of fellow pro-Palestinian activists from sailing to Gaza.

Thunberg, 22, was put on a flight to France, the ministry said, adding that she would travel on to Sweden from there.

Three other people who had been aboard the charity vessel also agreed to immediate repatriation. Eight other crew members are contesting their deportation order, Israeli rights group Adalah, which advised them, said in a statement.

They will be held in a detention centre ahead of a court hearing. It was not immediately clear when that would happen.

Israeli forces boarded the charity vessel as it neared Gaza early on Monday, trying to break through a years-old naval blockade of the coastal enclave, and seized the 12-strong crew, including Swedish campaigner Thunberg.

WATCH | Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat: Israeli forces intercept and seize Gaza-bound aid boat, detain activists including Greta Thunberg Israeli forces stopped a Gaza-bound aid boat and detained Greta Thunberg and other activists who were on board early Monday, enforcing a long-standing blockade of the Palestinian territory.

The British-flagged yacht was taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod and the foreign ministry said the activists were transferred overnight to Ben Gurion airport.

“Some of the ‘Selfie Yacht’ passengers are expected to leave within the next few hours,” the ministry said in a statement. “Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority, in accordance with Israeli law, to authorize their deportation.”

Consular representatives from the passengers’ home countries met them at the airport, it added.

People wave the Palestinian flag and hold signs in support of Greta Thunberg and other activists who tried to deliver aid to Gaza before their ship was seized and they were detained by Israeli forces, near the port of Ashdod, Israel, on Monday. (Leo Correa/The Associated Press)

The activists had been carrying a small cargo of humanitarian aid, including rice and baby formula, and said they wanted to raise international awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been devastated by months of war.

Israel dismissed the voyage as a pro-Hamas publicity stunt. “The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the ‘celebrities’ will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Israel released an image of Thunberg sitting on a plane ahead of its departure for Paris. She usually refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions of the airline industry.

Organizers released a video of Thunberg on Monday, filmed on board the vessel before it was captured, in which she said that if it were taken that would mean Israel had kidnapped her and the rest of the crew in international waters.

A woman waves Palestinian flags during a demonstration after Israeli forces seized the British-flagged yacht Madleen, operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition and aiming to deliver a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza and raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis there, in Mexico City, on Monday. (Raquel Cunha/Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed Thunberg’s claim of being kidnapped. “I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg,” he said. “She’s a young, angry person … I think she has to go to an anger management class.”

Israel has imposed a naval blockade on the coastal enclave since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, saying it aims to stop weapons from reaching Hamas.

The blockade has remained in place through conflicts including the war, which began when Hamas-led militants rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, by Israeli tallies.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has since killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in Hamas-run Gaza, and destroyed most of the homes of its 2.3 million residents.