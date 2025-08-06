Israel is weighing an expansion of its armed presence in Gaza, despite concern by military chiefs and a majority of the country’s public that the move risks jeopardizing the prospect of freeing the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering whether to deploy the Israel Defense Forces into the 25% of the Palestinian territory not already under its control, according to an Israeli official briefed on the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information.

Some Israeli military leaders have expressed reservations, the official said, while the plan would likely face considerable opposition by international governments fearful of the worsening humanitarian situation in the strip.