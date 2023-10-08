Biden backs Israel in TV address after terror attacks
Israel has landed significant retaliatory strikes on Gaza as the death toll continues to rise to over 300.
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared earlier: “We are at war and we will win” after Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning.
Local media report that over 300 Israelis have been killed and 1,100 have been injured in the surprise early morning attack – making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years. An unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were also taken captive and brought into Gaza.
Israel have now retaliated to the attacks. 232 Palestinians have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in Israel’s retaliation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
After nightfall, airstrikes intensified, flattening several residential buildings in giant explosions, including a 14-story tower that held dozens of apartments as well as Hamas offices in central Gaza City.
Netanyahu said in a televised address: “The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” and added that Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”
It’s all too easy of course to reel off the genuine grievances of ordinary Palestinians that Hamas can claim to be responding to. These include the long siege of Gaza which has all but demolished its internal economy and the recent block, in response to demonstrations along the border separation barrier, on up to 20,000 people being allowed out each day to work in Israel.
There has been a serious spike in violence in the occupied West Bank – on both sides, but seriously fuelled by growing aggressiveness often with tacit acceptance by the Army – against their Palestinian neighbours by the Jewish residents of settlements judged by most Western governments to be illegal in international law.
And the one most frequently claimed by Hamas leaders this weekend – the “desecration” of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque by hard-right Israel settlers choosing to pray in its vicinity. Palestinians see this as a violation of the delicately maintained status quo around the mosque compound, which Arabs know as Haram al-Sharif and Jews as the Temple Mount.
But none of that fully explains – nor in the eyes of many of the Palestinians’ friends as well as their enemies justifies – the escalation of its modus operandi to the ground onslaught on southern Israeli communities that began yesterday.
Donald Macintyre analyses the conflict from many angles.
Israeli journalist describes living under Hamas siege
Journalists at the Israeli outlet Haaretz waited anxiously for over 12 hours as one of their colleagues, Amir Tibon, was in a kibbutz under siege by Hamas.
He was later rescued, according to Haaretz editor-in-chief said on Saturday.
“All of us @haaretzcom were waiting for this – our colleague @amirtibon and his family has been rescued from a 12+ hour siege on his kibbutz home by Gaza infiltrators,” she said. “So relieved. Too many others in Gaza border communities are dead, missing, taken hostage.”
”We are alive,” Amir Tibon wrote, originally in Hebrew, on X. “Our children are world heroes. Lay quietly in the dark in a dimension without electricity for ten hours. The soldiers who arrived at the end are heroes. They saved us. Five terrorists were waiting for them. And the most heroic is my father, who came especially from Tel Aviv, led the force to the house and helped kill the bad guys. We will tell more later. Praying for neighbours who are missing and injured.”
Mother, daughters and student among ‘dozens’ kidnapped in Hamas invasion of Israel
Families described the horror of losing contact with loved ones or learning of their fate by watching abductions captured on video and later shared on social media.
A man named Yoni Asher told CNN after losing touch with his wife Doron and the couple’s two daughters, he later saw them on video being loaded into a cart by militants. By tracking their phones, he realised they had been taken to Gaza.
“Later on when I saw the video there was no doubt,” said. “My wife and my two little daughters were on this cart. I know for sure they are taken.”
German government lights up Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate with Israeli flag
Germany lit up Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate as a show of support to Israel on Saturday, following Hamas militants’ suprise assault.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the gesture was “in solidarity with Israel.”
Gaza tower hit by missile attack near journalist during live news report
An Israeli strike on a high-rise tower in Palestine was captured during a live news report.
As the tower was struck, she initially shrieked and moved off camera before the presenter asked her to take cover. Ms El Sayed could then be heard breathing heavily and signalling she was able to continue.
Mayor of London warns of rise in hate crime following Hamas attacks
Sadiq Khan has warned of a rise in hate crime following the unrest in Israel.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Mayor of London said he “condemns” Hamas’ “terrorist acts”.
He added: “Tragically, we know that violence in the Middle East can lead to a rise in hate crime in London.”
Speaking at a live address today, US President Joe Biden said: “In the face of these terrorist assaults, Israel has the right to defend itself and his people, full stop.”
He added: “There’s never justification for terrorist attacks and my administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.”
Israeli commander killed
An Israeli commander, Lieutenant Colonel Yonatan Steinberg, was killed, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.
Airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv
Major airlines have cancelled dozens of flights to Tel Aviv, following Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Saturday morning.
American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Ryanair and Aegean Airlines were among those pulling flights.
“Lufthansa is cancelling all flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including Monday,” a spokesman for the German carrier told AFP. “The airline was “monitoring the security situation in Israel,” he added.
BBC reported that Air France have also halted Tel Aviv flights “until further notice”.
“Commercial measures are in place, allowing customers to postpone or cancel their trip free of charge”, an Air France spokesman said.
