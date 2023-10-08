Biden backs Israel in TV address after terror attacks

Israel has landed significant retaliatory strikes on Gaza as the death toll continues to rise to over 300.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared earlier: “We are at war and we will win” after Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning.

Local media report that over 300 Israelis have been killed and 1,100 have been injured in the surprise early morning attack – making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years. An unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were also taken captive and brought into Gaza.

Israel have now retaliated to the attacks. 232 Palestinians have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in Israel’s retaliation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

After nightfall, airstrikes intensified, flattening several residential buildings in giant explosions, including a 14-story tower that held dozens of apartments as well as Hamas offices in central Gaza City.

Netanyahu said in a televised address: “The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” and added that Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”