Rowing back from her earlier comment, Ms Moran issued a new statement which said: “I am horrified to wake up to such dreadful scenes of violence in Israel and Palestine this morning.

“Last year, I met with Israelis living in villages on the Gaza border. I am mortified to learn that these places are facing terrorist attacks as we speak. My thoughts are with those I met, and their safety, and all those others impacted by this awful violence.

“Liberal Democrats fully condemn the terrorism of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. This violence must cease. I am profoundly worried about the prospect for broader escalation.”

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said he “unequivocally” condemned the attack and that the UK would “always support Israel’s right to defend itself”.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, also condemned the attack for which he said there was “no justification”. “Israel has a right to defend herself,” he added.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader who now sits as an independent MP, declined to condemn the terror acts carried out by Hamas militants.

He tweeted: