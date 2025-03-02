Israel on Sunday said it has halted all deliveries into Gaza after the first phase of a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas expired, leaving the population of the war-torn territory at risk of further deprivation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said “the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted,” accusing Hamas of refusing to accept a framework for the continuation of talks proposed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

“Israel will not allow a ceasefire without a release of our hostages,” the statement said. “If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences.”

Hamas accused Netanyahu of violating the ceasefire agreement, which went into force on January 19 after more than 15 months of war.

Stopping humanitarian aid deliveries is “unscrupulous blackmail, a war crime and a serious breach of the agreement,” the group said in a Telegram message, calling on mediators to exert pressure on Israel to end its “repressive and immoral measures.”

Since the ceasefire took effect, increasing amounts of aid supplies have been arriving in the devastated coastal territory.

A halt of deliveries could have dramatic consequences for the approximately 2 million inhabitants of Gaza, who are living in precarious circumstances.

The Israeli government said overnight that it has endorsed Witkoff’s proposal for an extension of the ceasefire for the duration of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which ends on March 29 and the Jewish Passover festival, which ends on April 19.

Half of the hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip – both living and dead – would be released on the first day of the extended ceasefire, with the remaining hostages being freed at the end of the period if a permanent ceasefire is achieved.

Netanyahu on Sunday threatened “further consequences” if Hamas does not agree to release the remaining hostages.

At a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, he said “there will be no free meals.”

“If Hamas thinks it is possible to continue the ceasefire or enjoy the conditions of the first phase without us getting hostages back, it is very much mistaken,” he added.

Four killed in Gaza

Also on Sunday, the Hamas-run health authority in Gaza said four people have been killed in Israeli attacks despite the ceasefire.

Six people were injured and taken to hospitals, it said in a statement.

The Israeli military said that it had identified several suspects planting an explosive device near its troops in northern Gaza.

It said the suspects were struck by the Israeli Air Force in order to “thwart the threat.”

Since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the coastal territory.

According to the Palestinian health agency, some 48,000 people in Gaza have been killed in the current conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas and other groups invaded Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking 250 hostage. The figures do not distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties.