Several US military personnel were injured in a major rocket attack targeting an air base in Iraq, officials said on Saturday.

The US personnel suffered minor injuries and a member of Iraq’s security forces was seriously wounded in the attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, a US official said.

Iraqi security sources said the base was hit by multiple rockets fired from inside the country.

The US has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large parts of both countries before being defeated.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, the US military has come under attack from Iran-backed militants at least 58 times in Iraq and another 83 times in Syria, usually with a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones.

The Iran-backed groups see themselves as part of Tehran’s “Axis of Resistance” and are striking the United States for its support of Israel against Hamas.

The attack on Saturday came hours after a suspected Israeli strike killed Iran’s intelligence chief in Syria as well as three other Iranian military advisers, according to Iranian media reports.

“The Revolutionary Guards’ Syria intel chief, his deputy and two other Guards members were martyred in the attack on Syria by Israel,” Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.

The strike had targeted a neighbourhood thought to shelter senior leaders of the IRGC, and pro-Iranian Palestinian factions, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.

A security source told Reuters that the building struck in Damascus had been used by Iranian advisors supporting Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s government, and that it was completely destroyed by “precision-targeted Israeli missiles.”

The source said a fifth person was also killed, but could not identify the nationality. A local hospital said that some people had arrived with injuries following the attack.

Israel, which has been bombing Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent months, has not yet commented on the strike, which comes four days after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had attacked an Israeli “spy headquarters” in Erbil in northern Iraq.

Iran launched its first direct military attacks since war broke out in October between Israel and Hamas, raising concerns that fighting could spillover into the broader Middle East region.

Within less than two days, Iran launched three direct strikes into foreign territory, hitting targets in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan with missiles and drones.

“We are a missile power in the world,” Mohammed Reza Ashtiani, Iran’s defence minister said, in comments carried on state media.

“Whenever they want to threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran, we will react, and this reaction will definitely be proportionate, tough and decisive.”