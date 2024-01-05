Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, headed back to the Middle East on Thursday for his fourth trip since the Israel-Hamas war began, expecting tough talks as he presses for immediate new aid for Gaza and regional de-escalation.

He will visit both Israel and the West Bank, home of the Palestinian Authority, and five Arab countries – Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – the State Department said.

Mr Blinken will discuss “immediate measures to increase substantially humanitarian assistance to Gaza”, where the World Health Organisation has warned of the risk of famine and disease.

Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department, told reporters: “We don’t expect every conversation on this trip to be easy. There are obviously tough issues facing the region and difficult choices ahead.

“But the secretary believes it is the responsibility of the United States of America to lead diplomatic efforts to tackle those challenges head on,” he said.